UK thumps Tennessee

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) brings the ball up court against Tennessee's Yves Pons (35)...
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) brings the ball up court against Tennessee's Yves Pons (35) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Randy Sartin/Pool Photo via AP)(Randy Sartin | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats played up to their potential today at Tennessee as they crushed the Vols 70-55. The defining aspect of this game was the Cats defense where they held UT to just 32% shooting and led 32-24 in defensive rebounds. It’s their first win over a ranked opponent this season.

UK was led in scoring by Isaiah Jackson who had 16 points with Davion Mintz adding 15. Olivier Sarr and Keion Brooks Jr. each had 10 points as the Cats are now the owners of a three game winning streak. It’s the second time this season they have done that.

Kentucky improves to 8-13 overall and 7-7 in the SEC with three regular season games to go. They host Texas A&M on February 23rd and then Florida next Saturday. Their final game before the SEC tournament is at Mississippi on March 2nd.

