Advertisement

US deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany

FILE - In this Thursday, April 18, 2019 file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs...
FILE - In this Thursday, April 18, 2019 file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the press briefing room at the Justice Department, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard has been deported from the United States to his native Germany where he was being held by police for questioning.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said in a statement that Friedrich Karl Berger, a German citizen, was sent back to Germany for serving as a guard of a Neuengamme concentration camp subcamp in 1945.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice.

German authorities confirmed Berger arrived Saturday at Frankfurt and handed over to Hesse state investigators for questioning. Berger had lived in the U.S. since 1959.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once in the back of the police cruiser, the suspect manipulated his handcuffs and climbed...
Man carjacked by thief who pulled him over in police cruiser
Train vs Semi in Wayne County, West Virginia
UPDATE | Ice may have caused a train and semi to collide
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor announces lowering of restrictions
The coronavirus
UK COVID-19 variant detected in W.Va.
Accident near 5th Street and I-64 in Cabell County
One taken to hospital after accident

Latest News

Andy Anderson died of hypothermia as he searched of supplied oxygen in his truck after his...
Texas Vietnam vet dies searching for oxygen after power outage renders machine useless
Andy Anderson died of hypothermia as he searched of supplied oxygen in his truck after his...
Texas Vietnam vet dies after power outage renders oxygen machine useless
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in...
Moscow court fines opposition leader Navalny for defamation
Bad weather has wreaked havoc on Texas. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Warmer temps bring relief as cold-weary South starts cleanup