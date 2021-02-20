Winter only slowly loosens its grip

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The land of snow and ice (aka the cryosphere) we have been locked all month long will hold its grip on our region through Saturday. There is even a fresh coating of snow in the forecast for the first light of day. Lows in the teens will make for a frozen solid slush under foot with the reality that any dusting could hide the ice underneath.

Saturday will trend brighter by afternoon but the limited amount of sun will barely be able to get the temperature to 30 degrees. Should skies clear out at night, lows would head back to the teens even single digits in the high country.

Sunday’s skies will trend partly cloudy and hazy but with a southern breeze highs will finally get above freezing even reaching into the 40s.

By Monday the next western storm system arrives with a light rain event than ends with a little snow.

Then pass the word, a winter thaw mid-week will send temperatures into the 40s then 50s!

