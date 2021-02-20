Advertisement

WVU tops Texas

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Tx. (WSAZ) - For the second time this year, WVU overcame a 19 point deficit to get a win. Saturday, they did it to the Texas Longhorns. The Mountaineers trailed 62-43 after a Courtney Ramey three pointer with 18:22 left in the game. But the Longhorns scored just 20 points the rest of the game as WVU improves to 15-6 with the 84-82 win. They also are now 8-4 in the Big 12 Conference which is currently good for third place in the league tied with Oklahoma.

Five Mountaineers scored in double figures as they were led by Miles McBride with 17 and Sean McNeil had 16 points. A trio of players scored 14 and they are Emmitt Matthews Jr., Derek Culver and Taz Sherman.

WVU next plays at TCU on February 23rd.

