Appalachian Power: 65% of power outages restored; Cabell, Putnam, Jackson, Lincoln, Mason counties among hardest hit

With ice continuing to melt and fall of trees, ‘rebound’ outages are expected.
With ice continuing to melt and fall of trees, ‘rebound’ outages are expected.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While outages across the Mountain State peaked at 97,000 customers, Appalachian Power says power has since been restored to 63,000 homes and businesses. Approximately 34,000 remain without power.

Appalachian Power says it has deployed a large workforce to concentrate on the six hardest hit counties it serves in the West Virginia: Cabell (9,799 without power), Jackson (1,500), Lincoln (3,975), Mason (2,105), Putnam (3,109), and Wayne (13,108).

Sunday, Appalachian Power will be using helicopters and drones to identify problems in remote areas as the weather conditions rise well above freezing.

Appalachian Power expects to restore service to Jackson, Lincoln, Mason, and Putnam counties, along with the Milton area of Cabell County, by 10 p.m. Monday. Wayne County and the remainder Cabell County should be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday.

