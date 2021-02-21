COVID-19 in W.Va. | Seven more deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Seven additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of February 21, 2021, there have been 2,115,332 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 129,616 total cases and 2,261 total deaths.

The deaths include a 69-year old female from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Monongalia County, a 75-year old male from Monongalia County, a 74-year old male from Hancock County, and a 77-year old male from Logan County.

173 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

8,954 cases are active.

There have been 118,401 recoveries.

269,392 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 166,186 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,169), Berkeley (9,570), Boone (1,546), Braxton (769), Brooke (1,993), Cabell (7,683), Calhoun (221), Clay (370), Doddridge (464), Fayette (2,605), Gilmer (702), Grant (1,048), Greenbrier (2,374), Hampshire (1,498), Hancock (2,572), Hardy (1,259), Harrison (4,802), Jackson (1,642), Jefferson (3,575), Kanawha (11,857), Lewis (1,016), Lincoln (1,207), Logan (2,653), Marion (3,611), Marshall (2,975), Mason (1,756), McDowell (1,337), Mercer (4,154), Mineral (2,573), Mingo (2,093), Monongalia (7,778), Monroe (931), Morgan (919), Nicholas (1,160), Ohio (3,593), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (796), Pocahontas (581), Preston (2,505), Putnam (4,132), Raleigh (4,588), Randolph (2,362), Ritchie (607), Roane (489), Summers (696), Taylor (1,073), Tucker (495), Tyler (609), Upshur (1,652), Wayne (2,578), Webster (292), Wetzel (1,064), Wirt (344), Wood (6,944), Wyoming (1,717).

