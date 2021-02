PROCTORVILLE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Fairland Dragons are one win away from clinching another outright OVC boys basketball title as the beat South Point 55-45 Saturday night. Fairland plays Gallia Academy for the championship this week. Aiden Porter scored 17 points for the Dragons.

Here are the highlights that aired Saturday night on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.