First Warning Forecast | Temperatures turn much warmer this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a struggle, but Huntington Tri-State Airport finally rose above the freezing mark Sunday afternoon, ending an eleven day stretch in which the temperature stayed at or below 32 degrees (Wednesday, February 10 to Saturday, February 20). All afternoons for the week ahead will see temperatures rise well above freezing, with a few nights even staying above that mark as well. While the week will not be free of precipitation, chances come mainly in the form of rain as opposed to snow or ice.

Sunday evening stays dry through midnight with breaks in the clouds that were seen for much of the afternoon. Temperatures level out in the low to mid 30s.

Cloud cover then re-increases overnight, and rain showers move in during the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning. Some snow may mix in at the start, but temperatures stay just above freezing in the mid 30s, so no major impacts are anticipated. In general, less than a half-inch of precipitation will be seen.

Rain continues Monday morning, then tapers for the afternoon, giving way to a mostly cloudy sky. A pesky breeze will be seen for much of the day. This is not the best news for trees that have been weakened from ice, so caution should be exercised if outdoors.

Tuesday will see a mix of clouds and sun as high temperatures reach the upper 40s.

On Wednesday, expect a mostly sunny sky with highs rising all the way to the mid 50s. Some southern locations could close in on 60 degrees!

A cold front crosses Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing a quick passing round of light rain showers. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will be knocked back down to the mid 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Friday sees a partly cloudy sky with a high in the mid 40s. A few rain showers are possible Friday night into Saturday morning as low temperatures fall to the mid 30s.

Saturday afternoon will be dry and mostly cloudy with a high near 50 degrees.

By Sunday, widespread rain showers are likely again, but high temperatures rise to the mid 50s.

