Gov. Beshear: 1,333 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths Saturday
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 1,333 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 396,018 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 6.77%.
Officials also reported 25 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,426.
At least 921 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 245 in the ICU and 125 on ventilators.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.