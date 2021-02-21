Advertisement

Hawk rescued in Boone County

Sheriff's Deputies helped rescue a hawk on Saturday.
Sheriff's Deputies helped rescue a hawk on Saturday.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, W. Va. (WSAZ) - Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies were flagged down by a citizen on Saturday in the Madison area for assistance.

According to a post on social media, Deputies discovered an injured adult red tail hawk on the side of the road.

The hawk was rescued and taken to the Madison Animal Hospital where employees were gracious enough to take the hawk in and care for it.

Sheriff's Deputies helped rescue the animal and get it to safety.
Sheriff's Deputies helped rescue the animal and get it to safety.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)

