Hawk rescued in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W. Va. (WSAZ) - Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies were flagged down by a citizen on Saturday in the Madison area for assistance.

According to a post on social media, Deputies discovered an injured adult red tail hawk on the side of the road.

The hawk was rescued and taken to the Madison Animal Hospital where employees were gracious enough to take the hawk in and care for it.

Sheriff's Deputies helped rescue the animal and get it to safety. (Boone County Sheriff's Office)

