Ice storm no match for Old Glory

A lineworker from Ohio seen battling rough winter weather to re-hoist American flag.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH POINT, Oh. (WSAZ) - A powerful image posted to the AEP Ohio Facebook page late Saturday evening, showing a lineworker bravely battling winter weather conditions to make sure the American flag is standing tall.

According to the post, Josh, one of the lineworkers from Pomeroy, is seen righting the red, white and blue in South Point, Ohio.

As of Saturday afternoon about 5,800 customers still did not have power following an intense ice storm a few days ago.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard to assist with clearing roadways of debris in southeastern Ohio.

