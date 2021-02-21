Kentucky posts 6th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 979 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state’s total now stands at 396,997 cases. The state’s positivity rate is down to 6.72%.

The Governor also reported 21 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,447.

Hospitalization rates are also improving. Currently, 902 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kentucky. The state reported 248 patients are in the ICU with 148 people on a ventilator.

On Sunday, Gov. Beshear announced the sixth straight week of declining #COVID19 cases in the commonwealth.

