Advertisement

Kentucky posts 6th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases

Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.(Associated Press)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 979 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state’s total now stands at 396,997 cases. The state’s positivity rate is down to 6.72%.

The Governor also reported 21 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,447.

Hospitalization rates are also improving. Currently, 902 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kentucky. The state reported 248 patients are in the ICU with 148 people on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The impact of the crash ejected Parsons out of the truck.
One dead in early morning crash
Boone County deputies say if you have any information, you should contact (304) 369-9913.
Deputies seek information on person of interest in overnight break-in
Drivers should expect intermittent delays and rolling stops through 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Motorists should expect delays for several hours on I-64
The Floyd County Sheriff's office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the Ivel...
Two people in custody after drug raid
Once in the back of the police cruiser, the suspect manipulated his handcuffs and climbed...
Man carjacked by thief who pulled him over in police cruiser

Latest News

The road will reopen once the Division of Highways declares it safe to travel.
Morning commute to be impacted
Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic (18) crosses the finish line to win the 146th running of...
100 days until Kentucky Derby 147?
Sheriff: Death Investigation in Laurel County
This Feb. 13, 2021 photo provided by Erik Stevens shows a bear track in the Alaska in the...
Alaska woman using outhouse attacked by bear, from below