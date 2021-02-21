Advertisement

Kroger reports data breach affecting pharmacy records, associate HR data

The Kroger Co. announced Friday it was informing customers and associates of a data breach...
The Kroger Co. announced Friday it was informing customers and associates of a data breach involving a third-party software vendor.(WXIX)
By Gray Media
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kroger is informing some customers and associates that a third-party software company it uses for data services recently suffered a data breach.

Kroger’s own IT systems were not affected, and no grocery store data, credit or debit card information or customer account passwords were impacted, according to the Cincinnati-based supermarket chain.

Kroger does say some associate HR data, some pharmacy records and some money services have been affected.

It is in the process of contacting those impacted to inform them of the incident.

At this time, Kroger says, there is no indication of fraud or misuse of personal information as a result of the incident.

The data breach originated with Accellion, a third-party vendor that provides data file transfer services to various companies worldwide, of which Kroger is one.

Kroger says it was informed of the breach Jan. 23 and immediately discontinued use of Accellioin’s services. Federal law enforcement was notified, and Kroger initiated its own forensic investigation.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once in the back of the police cruiser, the suspect manipulated his handcuffs and climbed...
Man carjacked by thief who pulled him over in police cruiser
The coronavirus
UK COVID-19 variant detected in W.Va.
Train vs Semi in Wayne County, West Virginia
UPDATE | Ice may have caused a train and semi to collide
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor announces lowering of restrictions
Boone County deputies say if you have any information, you should contact (304) 369-9913.
Deputies seek information on person of interest in overnight break-in

Latest News

Herd falls to Rice
Herd falls to Rice
Gov. Beshear: 1,333 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths Saturday
WVU says two of the reported cases are students on the Morgantown campus.
Three UK COVID-19 variant cases reported at WVU
The impact of the crash ejected Parsons out of the truck.
One dead in early morning crash
FILE - In this Thursday, April 18, 2019 file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs...
US deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany