Ky. Power: 75% of current outages could be restored as early as Sunday or as late as Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Power says it’s using more than 2,000 line employees, foresters, and assessors to ensure every customer’s power is restored following outages due to winter storms over the last 10 days.

5,200 customers remain without power in Boyd County, while 2,500 remain without power in Carter County, according to Kentucky Power.

Crews will be out all working all day Sunday, however efforts will be concentrated in certain areas:

- Boyd County: Big Run Road, Cemetary Road, Hoods Creek area, Summit Road and surrounding areas, Richardson Road areas, Lakewood Village and Route 3

- Carter County: Fields Branch, Grahn, Hitchens, Huffs Run, West Carter, Williard

- Greenup County: Wurtland

- Lawrence County: North Fallsburg, Glenwood, Mattie, Peach Orchard

Kentucky Power says most customers in the city of Ashland should see their power restored by Monday night or sooner, while the remaining areas of Boyd County should be restored up to 75% by Wednesday.

Customers in Grayson and Olive Hill should see their power restored by Monday night. The rest of Carter County should be restored up to 75% by Friday night.

In Greenup County, where around 300 homes remain without power, Kentucky Power says most customers should see their power back by Monday night.

Rowan County customers should have their power restored by Sunday evening. Around 200 customers are without power there.

Kentucky Power says in Lawrence County, where 4,100 customers are without power, 75% of power should be restored by Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.