Many in Wayne County still without power

WANYE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For days, county and community responders in Wayne County say they’ve been out from dawn to dusk, doing everything possible to keep people safe.

“We’re trying to identify people that are in need,” said Wayne County 911 Director B.J. Willis. “People up there in their houses without electricity. Doing welfare checks to make sure they’re okay.”

But in the southern part of the county, along a treacherous drive near Wilsondale, one community feels almost totally forgotten.

“They have never checked on me,” said local resident Brookie Brewer. “They have never checked on us for anything. Never.”

Neighbors on Kelly Knob say they have had no power and no access to gas or propane for heat for over a week.

Most of those that live in the area are senior citizens and say they are afraid for their lives.

“It’s been a nightmare,” said Lee Williamson. “We can’t get kind of no kind of help out here. We’ve called the state road. We’ve called the electric company. We’ve called the state police and everything else and can’t get nothing.”

Willis says that crews are still trying to locate troubled areas, that haven’t been able to use the phone to call for help, making checking on your neighbors all the more important.

