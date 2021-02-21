Morning commute to be impacted

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As contractors work to restore power, they say they’ll need to cut away several fallen trees to protect power grids from further damage. In a post to social media, Kenova Police say hundreds of trees are in danger of taking out more power lines.

Kenova Police say beginning Monday, a helicopter will be brought in to assist in the restoration effort and remove trees. The helicopter will start working in an eastbound direction between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. The helicopter will land at the old Kenova Elementary School property and be refueled before making its way onto I-64 and work in an eastbound direction.

Eastbound traffic on I-64 will be shut down anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour as police say this is a dangerous operation that will likely cause many trees to fall on the interstate.

Police say any drivers who will need to use the eastbound lanes of I-64 Monday morning should expect long delays and should prepare for an extended closure.

The road will reopen once the Division of Highways declares it safe to travel.

