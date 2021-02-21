Advertisement

Morning commute to be impacted

The road will reopen once the Division of Highways declares it safe to travel.
The road will reopen once the Division of Highways declares it safe to travel.(WAGM)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As contractors work to restore power, they say they’ll need to cut away several fallen trees to protect power grids from further damage. In a post to social media, Kenova Police say hundreds of trees are in danger of taking out more power lines.

Kenova Police say beginning Monday, a helicopter will be brought in to assist in the restoration effort and remove trees. The helicopter will start working in an eastbound direction between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. The helicopter will land at the old Kenova Elementary School property and be refueled before making its way onto I-64 and work in an eastbound direction.

Eastbound traffic on I-64 will be shut down anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour as police say this is a dangerous operation that will likely cause many trees to fall on the interstate.

Police say any drivers who will need to use the eastbound lanes of I-64 Monday morning should expect long delays and should prepare for an extended closure.

The road will reopen once the Division of Highways declares it safe to travel.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The impact of the crash ejected Parsons out of the truck.
One dead in early morning crash
Boone County deputies say if you have any information, you should contact (304) 369-9913.
Deputies seek information on person of interest in overnight break-in
Drivers should expect intermittent delays and rolling stops through 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Motorists should expect delays for several hours on I-64
The Floyd County Sheriff's office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the Ivel...
Two people in custody after drug raid
Once in the back of the police cruiser, the suspect manipulated his handcuffs and climbed...
Man carjacked by thief who pulled him over in police cruiser

Latest News

Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic (18) crosses the finish line to win the 146th running of...
100 days until Kentucky Derby 147?
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Kentucky posts 6th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases
Sheriff: Death Investigation in Laurel County
This Feb. 13, 2021 photo provided by Erik Stevens shows a bear track in the Alaska in the...
Alaska woman using outhouse attacked by bear, from below