Advertisement

Sheriff: Death Investigation in Laurel County

((c) Fer Gregory | WIFR)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County’s Sheriff’s Deputies say a death investigation is underway in the eastern region of the county.

Deputies say they were called around 10:30 a.m. Sunday to conduct a welfare check when they found two people, a man and woman, dead at the home.

No cause of death has been determined, the bodies were sent to Frankfort where an autopsy will be conducted.

Deputies were assisted on-scene by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and London Laurel Rescue Squad.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The impact of the crash ejected Parsons out of the truck.
One dead in early morning crash
Boone County deputies say if you have any information, you should contact (304) 369-9913.
Deputies seek information on person of interest in overnight break-in
Drivers should expect intermittent delays and rolling stops through 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Motorists should expect delays for several hours on I-64
The Floyd County Sheriff's office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the Ivel...
Two people in custody after drug raid
Once in the back of the police cruiser, the suspect manipulated his handcuffs and climbed...
Man carjacked by thief who pulled him over in police cruiser

Latest News

The road will reopen once the Division of Highways declares it safe to travel.
Morning commute to be impacted
Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic (18) crosses the finish line to win the 146th running of...
100 days until Kentucky Derby 147?
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Kentucky posts 6th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases
This Feb. 13, 2021 photo provided by Erik Stevens shows a bear track in the Alaska in the...
Alaska woman using outhouse attacked by bear, from below