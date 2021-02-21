Sheriff: Death Investigation in Laurel County
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County’s Sheriff’s Deputies say a death investigation is underway in the eastern region of the county.
Deputies say they were called around 10:30 a.m. Sunday to conduct a welfare check when they found two people, a man and woman, dead at the home.
No cause of death has been determined, the bodies were sent to Frankfort where an autopsy will be conducted.
Deputies were assisted on-scene by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and London Laurel Rescue Squad.
