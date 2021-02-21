Advertisement

"TTUN" pulls away from Ohio State

(WTAP)
By Associated Press
Feb. 21, 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- — Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and nine rebounds and Eli Brooks scored 17 as No. 3 Michigan held off a late flurry to beat No. 4 Ohio State 92-87 Sunday.

In a matchup of teams aiming for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines had pulled away and led by nine with 23 seconds left. But a pair of 3-pointers from Duane Washington Jr. around a layup by CJ Walker layup got the Buckeyes within three points with 3 seconds to go.

Brooks sealed the win with a couple of foul shots.

Chaundee Brown Jr. came off the bench to score 15 and Isaiah Livers added 12 for the Wolverines (16-1, 11-1 Big Ten). Michigan won its fifth straight around a three-week break due to COVID-19 issues.

Washington had a career-high 30 points and went 5 for 10 on 3s for Ohio State (18-5, 12-5). E.J. Liddell had 23 to go along with 10 rebounds.

The Wolverines came out launching 3-point shots, hitting 10 of 13 in the first half but held on to just a slim 45-43 lead at the break. Brown was 3 for 3 from long range, and Brooks and Mike Smith each hit two. They cooled off in second half, hitting just 1 for 10.

BIG PICTURE

In an exceptional year for the Big Ten, the two teams are battling for the conference crown with No. 5 Illinois. Ohio State and Michigan both are projected to be No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament. This tight, entertaining late-season game should keep both high in the polls and in the spotlight as the tournament approaches.

UP NEXT:

Michigan: Hosts No. 11 Iowa on Thursday.

Ohio State: At Michigan State on Thursday.

