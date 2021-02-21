UK Tuesday hoops game is canceled

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky men’s basketball’s game vs. Texas A&M on Feb. 23 in Rupp Arena has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M men’s basketball program. The decision to postpone is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com (PDF).

The health and safety of Wildcat student-athletes, coaches and staff remains UK Athletics’ No. 1 priority. The league has built-in make-up dates scheduled for March 5-7 in case games are postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols, but a make-up date has not been determined at this time. This is the second league game that has been postponed. UK’s home game against South Carolina originally slated for Dec. 29 was also postponed.

