Water outage being addressed in Raceland

RACELAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Raceland Mayor Talmadge McPeek says residents have gone without any water since around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

McPeek says a water line break is the issue, and freezing temperatures are to blame. City crews have been working since Saturday night to address the issue and found the broken line.

The outage should last until 5 p.m. Sunday at the latest, according to McPeek.

