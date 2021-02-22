Advertisement

AEP Ohio provides update

Crews are responding to outages.
Crews are responding to outages.(WTOK)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - AEP crews working in southern Ohio say they replaced 11 poles and 150 spans of wire in hazardous conditions on Sunday.

One of the poles required the use of a helicopter to access the location and special excavating equipment has been used to replace five of the poles. Five new broken poles were located, two are in tough places to get to.

Much of the terrain has been difficult to access. Crews are expected to have all remaining customers on the west side of South Point in service Sunday. Once workers complete the jobs there, they will be moved to support the teams completing restoration in eastern South Point.

The remaining 200 customers scattered throughout East Proctorville,, Chesapeake, Crown City, Ironton, South Point and Kitts Hill should have power restored by Monday at 4 p.m.

Since last Monday, crews have replaced 85 poles and more than 1,000 spans of wire in southern Ohio.

New outages have occurred due to thawing ice which softens the ground, causing more trees to come down.

