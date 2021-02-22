Advertisement

Brothers build 8-foot tall snowman in Chesapeake

The Christian family built this eight-foot tall snowman while waiting for their power to come...
The Christian family built this eight-foot tall snowman while waiting for their power to come back on in Lawrence County.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Drivers along Big Branch Road in Chesapeake may have seen one large figure waving at them throughout the weekend.

That’s where the Christian family built an eight-foot tall snowman, complete with a bucket hat and a flannel shirt.

Jason Christian, one of the builders, says that it started out as just a snowball that someone was trying to make. He says the snowball became so large, they decided to make it the base of a snowman.

The Christian family says they’re just glad to have made something fun in the midst of a devastating week for their neighborhood.

“People love it, driving by, honking, waving, chanting, (and) screaming,” Christian said. “I think everybody enjoys it. That’s really what I (did) it for.”

Christian says family, neighbors and even AEP Ohio workers nearby have placed bets on how long it will take to melt.

