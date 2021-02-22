Advertisement

Cabell County ambulance hit by ice; paramedic injured

By Amber Sipe
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell County paramedic was injured last week, after a large chunk of ice flew off of a tractor-trailer and hit a moving ambulance.

According to Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry, the paramedics were transporting a patient to Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday, Feb. 17. While they were driving through the Wheelersburg area, a large piece of ice flew off of a tractor-trailer and went through the windshield of the ambulance.

The driver of the ambulance was cut on the face, but he managed to keep control of the ambulance. He was transported to a hospital, and another ambulance was called in to transport the patient to Columbus.

“If the ice had not hit the ‘A’ post in the ambulance, we could’ve had a very sad outcome,” Merry said.

The patient and other paramedic were not injured. The Cabell County ambulance sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage.

“The steering wheel had to be replaced because the glass was embedded in it. The dash has to be replaced. They are thinking the seat will also because of the pieces of glass that went into the cab,” Merry said.

Merry warned drivers to keep their distance from tractor-trailers. He also said it’s important to clean the tops of vehicles to keep other drivers safe.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Floyd County Sheriff's office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the Ivel...
Two people in custody after drug raid
UPDATE | Both bridges reopen
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
The road will reopen once the Division of Highways declares it safe to travel.
Morning commute to be impacted
With ice continuing to melt and fall of trees, ‘rebound’ outages are expected.
Appalachian Power: 70% of power outages restored

Latest News

Kentucky Power looks to the sky for help as restoration efforts to continue.
Kentucky Power | Power restored to 82% of customers after winter events
A loss of phone service and power at the Wayne County Health Department has made it challenging...
Wayne County Health Department schedules COVID-19 vaccines amid power loss
A Cabell County EMS paramedic was injured after a large chunk of ice flew off a tractor-trailer...
Cabell County EMS ambulance hit by ice; paramedic injured
Gov. Jim Justice takes questions from West Virginians Monday during a town hall regarding the...
Gov. Justice says plan to eliminate personal income tax is about driving opportunity, jobs