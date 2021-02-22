Cabell County ambulance hit by ice; paramedic injured

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell County paramedic was injured last week, after a large chunk of ice flew off of a tractor-trailer and hit a moving ambulance.

According to Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry, the paramedics were transporting a patient to Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday, Feb. 17. While they were driving through the Wheelersburg area, a large piece of ice flew off of a tractor-trailer and went through the windshield of the ambulance.

The driver of the ambulance was cut on the face, but he managed to keep control of the ambulance. He was transported to a hospital, and another ambulance was called in to transport the patient to Columbus.

“If the ice had not hit the ‘A’ post in the ambulance, we could’ve had a very sad outcome,” Merry said.

The patient and other paramedic were not injured. The Cabell County ambulance sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage.

“The steering wheel had to be replaced because the glass was embedded in it. The dash has to be replaced. They are thinking the seat will also because of the pieces of glass that went into the cab,” Merry said.

Merry warned drivers to keep their distance from tractor-trailers. He also said it’s important to clean the tops of vehicles to keep other drivers safe.

