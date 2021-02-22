Advertisement

Car accident closes road in Ashland

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AShLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - According to Boyd County 911 all lanes of Winchester Avenue in Ashland between the 3500 and 3700 block are closed due to a motor-vehicle accident.

Parts of Winchester Avenue are shut down Sunday night just before 11 p.m. due to a crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while crews work to clean up.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The road will reopen once the Division of Highways declares it safe to travel.
