Car accident closes road in Ashland
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AShLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - According to Boyd County 911 all lanes of Winchester Avenue in Ashland between the 3500 and 3700 block are closed due to a motor-vehicle accident.
Parts of Winchester Avenue are shut down Sunday night just before 11 p.m. due to a crash.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area while crews work to clean up.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
