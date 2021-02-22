COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another coronavirus-related death has been reported in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 90-year-old man has died. This brings the total number of deaths to 251.

40 new cases have been reported since Sunday. Overall, there have been 12,048 cases of the coronavirus since the outbreak started.

1,001 are active.

94 more people have recovered. There have been 10,796 recoveries.

