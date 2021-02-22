Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 530 new cases, 13 more deaths

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and deaths continues.

He announced 530 new cases, the lowest since Oct. 5. Monday’s positivity rate was 6.60%.

The governor announced 13 more deaths.

While he said trends are moving in a positive direction, he said people must remain vigilant about social distancing and mask wearing.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 4,460 overall deaths in Kentucky.

Beshear announced that by March 1, the vaccination effort will expand to phase 1C. He also said there will be a more targeted mission to get people in phases 1A and 1B vaccinated.

As of Monday, 583,754 Kentuckians have received at least a first dose of the vaccine. That’s about 15% of the eligible population.

