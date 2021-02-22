Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 2 new deaths, 238 new cases

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the last 24 hours, 238 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State of West Virginia and two virus-related deaths were recorded, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year old male from Kanawha County and a 75-year old female from Kanawha County.

There have been 2,119,158 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 129,854 total cases and 2,263 total deaths.

Of the 129,854 total cases of COVID-19, officials say 8.795 are considered active.

118,796 patients have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Data shows, 166,272 people have been fully vaccinated in the state and as of Monday, 269,670 West Virginians had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination and a vaccination hotline is now up and running. For more information click here.

CASES PER COUNTY Barbour (1,174), Berkeley (9,585), Boone (1,549), Braxton (772), Brooke (1,996), Cabell (7,689), Calhoun (222), Clay (370), Doddridge (464), Fayette (2,609), Gilmer (703), Grant (1,049), Greenbrier (2,375), Hampshire (1,499), Hancock (2,573), Hardy (1,260), Harrison (4,810), Jackson (1,646), Jefferson (3,579), Kanawha (11,891), Lewis (1,020), Lincoln (1,209), Logan (2,660), Marion (3,614), Marshall (2,982), Mason (1,757), McDowell (1,338), Mercer (4,161), Mineral (2,573), Mingo (2,097), Monongalia (7,796), Monroe (932), Morgan (919), Nicholas (1,163), Ohio (3,595), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (798), Pocahontas (582), Preston (2,512), Putnam (4,146), Raleigh (4,597), Randolph (2,364), Ritchie (613), Roane (490), Summers (698), Taylor (1,073), Tucker (495), Tyler (609), Upshur (1,655), Wayne (2,583), Webster (294), Wetzel (1,064), Wirt (348), Wood (6,966), Wyoming (1,719).

