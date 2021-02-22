Fire crews battle flames at apartment complex four times

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Fire Marshal has been called to investigate following repeat fires at an apartment complex within a matter of days.

According to the Chapmanville Fire Department, crews were called to the scene along Albany Drive in Chapmanville on four different occasions:

February 18th at approximately 10:30 p.m.

February 19th at approximately 4 a.m.

February 21st at approximately 1:40 a.m.

February 21st at approximately 8:18 p.m.

During one of the fire fights, the Chapmanville Fire Department says a firefighter was injured and treated at Logan Regional Medical Center.

Assistance was provided from Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Danville Volunteer Fire Department.

If you have any information about the fires, the Chapmanville Fire Department says to contact the department at 304-855-4543 or call the Arson Tip Hotline at 800-233-3473.

