Get the most out of your shoveling snow ‘workout’

For anyone who’s shoveled snow… you know it can be a workout. With the ice melting and weather breaking this week, Coach Chris Lane joined Taylor on Studio 3 to share eight tips on how to turn your snow shoveling into a safe and “planned” strength and calorie burning functional workout!

8 Tips to get the most out of your workout

Burn 230+ calories every 30 mins

Dress warm (and in layers)

Fuel up

Warm up

Choose the “right” shovel

Use good form & technique

Know your snow

Take a break when needed

Requests? Contact Coach Chris at:

info@chrislanefitness.com

Instagram: @coachchrislane

