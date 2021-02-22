Advertisement

Get the most out of your shoveling snow ‘workout’

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For anyone who’s shoveled snow… you know it can be a workout.  With the ice melting and weather breaking this week, Coach Chris Lane joined Taylor on Studio 3 to share eight tips on how to turn your snow shoveling into a safe and “planned” strength and calorie burning functional workout!

8 Tips to get the most out of your workout

  • Burn 230+ calories every 30 mins
  • Dress warm (and in layers)
  • Fuel up
  • Warm up
  • Choose the “right” shovel
  • Use good form & technique
  • Know your snow
  • Take a break when needed

