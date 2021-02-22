Gov. Justice says plan to eliminate personal income tax is about driving opportunity, jobs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver of opportunity and jobs, that is what West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice called his proposal to eliminate the state’s personal income tax Monday during his first of several town halls to discuss the idea.

“My goal is to lower your taxes, now,” said Gov. Justice. “There is a million different ways this can be done.”

While admitting the task will not be easy and that other taxes may have to be increased for the proposal to become reality, the governor said there is no better time to act than now.

“People are looking at West Virginia now. People are seeking West Virginia now,” Gov. Justice said when speaking of the national attention West Virginia has received for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Justice says the state has handled the pandemic in a way that has caused the nation to ‘perk up’ and take notice of the Mountain State.

“I’m telling you and I want everyone to hear me loud and clear, if we don’t do this we will regret it – forever,” said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice said Monday his proposal does include an increase in the sales tax.

“We will have to do some of that. There is no question that we will have to do some of that,” Gov. Justice said when discussing an increase in taxes.

Monday Gov. Justice pointed to the pros of eliminating the personal income tax outweighing the cons. The governor saying ‘at the end of the day, the net tax burden’ for West Virginians will ‘go down.’

Gov. Justice says in terms of an increase in sales tax his proposal focuses on ‘things that hurt us.’ The two items the governor mention during Monday’s virtual town hall were tobacco and soft drinks.

As the next step in making the proposal a reality Gov. Justice said, “then I look at our natural resource partners to be able to jump up and try to and just help us. Just help us a little bit. When things are really, really, really good. That’s coal, oil and gas. And I look at our professionals that are doing well in their life … and ask them to step up and help just a little bit.”

The other increase the governor is proposing is to the luxury tax.

During the town hall, Gov. Justice describe the luxury tax as, ‘a tax on an item you choose, because you’re wealthy, to be able to buy a luxurious type of item.’

This tax would not include home or vehicles, the governor says.

When asked how long eliminating the personal income tax would take, Gov. Justice said he would like to immediately cut the tax in half for all West Virginia and then pause efforts to ‘watch for growth.’

Gov. Justice said he would like to ‘use that growth’ to take the state ‘the rest of the way’ without raising any other taxes.

A resident from Fairmont, West Virginia asked the governor the following during the town hall:

“Are you willing to go on record and tell the people of West Virginia that elimination of the personal income tax will be paid for by an increase in other taxes such as the sales tax, reinstating the food tax and a lost of state services such as plowing snow, road maintenance and assisting children going to college, just so those in the upper income brackets can see a net decrease in their tax burden?

Gov. Justice answered the question by saying:

“No chance on the planet. You have seen me every day, you have enough sense to know what my heart is and if I thought for a second that we were going to run out and hurt West Virginians across the board, ya know, in order to help anybody – no way. A decrease in services - ridiculous. There is no way in the world I would be for the food tax. No way on this planet.”

However, Gov. Justice followed that statement by saying the state must give people from other states in that upper income bracket an ‘incentive’ to come and settle in West Virginia.

“We want the to come here don’t we. We want them to bring their companies here. We want them to bring their wealth to West Virginia and make great things happen,” Gov. Justice said. “People have come and cut our timber. They took incredible wealth and they left. They have come and they have mined our coal and mined our gas or whatever it may be. They have extracted all kinds of wealth and they left.”

Gov. Justice said Monday he will be hosting several virtual town halls where West Virginians can submit questions about the possible elimination of the personal income tax. The governor says he believes the next one will be in the evening on Wednesday.

