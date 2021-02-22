Herd soccer scores 10 on Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall men’s soccer team’s offense erupted in a 10-1 win over West Virginia Tech on Sunday at Hoops Family Field. Junior Vitor Dias scored two goals and added two assists.

It was the first time that Marshall scored 10 goals in a match since a 10-0 victory over Eastern Kentucky back on Sept. 11, 1985.

The Herd improved to 1-0-1. The match counted as an exhibition for the Golden Bears.

“Very interesting game,” Herd assistant coach Petsa Ivanovic said. “For us, this week we worked on a lot the things that we did not execute well against Ohio valley. We wanted our guys to be much faster and quicker, and more clinical in the attacking third.

“In the first half we changed the lineup a little bit, and the guys played very well and those are the guys who are competing for positions on the first team. We started really well and then we kind of hit a plateau. Leveled off a little bit with the opponent in the first half, but then finished strong.

“Obviously in the second half we had a much stronger group. Our opponent struggled a little bit. They spent the last few weeks in quarantine and they haven’t had the opportunity to train a lot so that created a lot bigger gap between us. But, they are always a good opponent and good rival to play against.”

24 different players came out on the pitch for Marshall, and seven different players scored a goal. Redshirt junior Kyle Winquist played the first half in goal for the Herd and allowed one goal in the 42nd minute. The other first half starters were Adam Kiernan, Anthony Rowan, Ryan Sirk, Kain Reed, Jacob Adams, Adam Lubell, Alejandro Giner, Noah Raphael, Davi Edwards and Louis Instrall.

Edwards got the scoring started in the eighth minute, knocking in a loose ball in front of the net for his first career goal. Reed added his first career goal in the 38th minute as he tapped in a cross from the right side from Kiernan. Marshall went in at the half leading 2-1.

In the second half, the Herd sent the more experienced group on to the pitch with Nathan Dossantos, Milo Yosef, Vinicius Fernandes, Jamil Roberts, Gabriel Alves, Joao Souza, Collin Mocyunas, Max Schneider, Jan-Erik Leinhos and Vitor Dias. Two other newcomers got some time at the end of the second half in Salvatore Saulle and Nikola Sljivic. Junior Oliver Semmle played the second half in net and did not face a single shot.

The Herd outshot the Golden Bears 33-2 with 23 shots coming in the second half alone. The Herd tallied 20 shots on goal to WVU Tech’s one.

It took less than two minutes for Marshall to score its first goal of the second half as Schneider fired in a shot from about 15 yards out on a pass from Leinhos in the 47th minute. Leinhos then scored a goal in the 56th minute with a big blast off a pass from Dias. A little over three minutes later, Yosef scored his first goal of the season after two quick touch passes from Dias and Roberts. Marshall led 5-1.

The scoring barrage did not stop as Dias scored back-to-back goals with the first coming in the 67th minute as he lofted a shot over the keeper from less than 10 yards out after receiving a pass from Fernandes. Dias’ second goal was in the 71st minute as this time he drilled a shot from about 18 yards away on a pass from Dossantos.

Leinhos added his second goal of the game in the 72nd minute with a successful penalty kick. In the 79th minute, Yosef notched his second goal, and the ninth of the match for the Herd, with a touch kick to the far corner on a pass from Roberts. Roberts then scored the final goal as he found the back of the net right off a steal from about 10 yards away in the 87th minute.

The Herd only gets a couple of days and rest and preparation as Marshall is back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m., against East Tennessee State at Hoops Family Field.

