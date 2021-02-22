Kentucky Power | Power restored to 82% of customers after winter events

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Cleanup is well underway after winter weather brought a striking blow to our region.

Approximately 10,500 customers remained without power Monday morning, but Kentucky Power says it has completed restoration to approximately 82% of the customers who have been part of the February ice and snow events.

With thousands still in the dark, Kentucky Power is changing course from land to air -- using a Blackhawk Helicopter to restore power in hard-to-reach places.

“It’s been very beneficial in getting this sucker punch restored as quickly as we can,” said Amanda Clark, an external affairs manager for Kentucky Power.

The helicopter transports materials from the pole yard to remote areas needing restoration.

“With the terrain here in Kentucky and West Virginia, a lot of these parts are very hilly, dangerous to even climb. It’s also difficult to get the equipment up those hills, but the helicopter can do it quickly and efficiently,” said Dan Arenson, chief pilot of Haverfield Aviation.

While the efficiency provided by the helicopter will help restore power, crews are working on areas with extensive damage.

“Right now, we’re not going to see those numbers fall significantly each day because we’re working on circuits that have extensive damage. We’re also working on circuits that have fewer than 10 people on them,” Clark said. " We’re still out there, but you won’t see the drastic drops by 5,000 or 6,000 where we’ve been seeing.”

Kentucky Power released the following in a statement regarding restoration times:

“In outlying areas of Boyd County, 3,600 customers remain without power, but it is expected that 75% of customers will be restored by Wednesday, February 24 or sooner. Most customers or 95% in the Ashland (City) will be restored by late tonight. Pockets of outages will remain but restoration work in this area continues.”

