Kentucky Power | Power restored to 82% of customers after winter events

Ky (WSAZ) - Approximately 10,500 customers remain without power on Monday morning, but Kentucky Power says it has completed restoration to approximately 82% of the customers who have been part of the February ice and snow events.

Crews are continuing to address power outages in Kentucky Power’s service territory using more than 2,000 line employees, foresters and assessors. Kentucky Power says in many cases, the damage was so extensive that portions of lines are being rebuilt. Paralyzing weather events that included two back-to-back ice storms followed by snow caused extensive damage to electrical facilities and more than 59,000 customers to lose power at the peak.

Monday’s Area of Focus

While crews will be working in all areas without power today, here are some places where efforts will be concentrated:

Boyd County: Azalea Drive off Boy Scout Road, Peacock Drive, Terrance Blvd, Catlettsburg/part of 47th Street, Hurricane Road, Coalton-US Route 60, Catletts Creek, Bolts Fork, Cannonsburg Route 3, Friendship Road, Bear Creek, Ellington Run, Hoods Creek Summit, Hoods Creek/Rural, Durbin

Carter County: Davies Run, Huffs Run, Route 201, Olive Hill area

Greenup County: Wurtland/Greenup, Grays Branch, South Shore

Lawrence County: Right Fork of George’s Creek, Adams Hill to Rich Creek, Fallsburg

Estimated Restoration Information

Kentucky Power says in outlying areas of Boyd County, 3,600 customers remain without power but it is expected that 75% of customers will be restored by Wednesday, February 24 or sooner. Most customers or 95% in Ashland will be restored by late Monday.

In outlying areas of Carter County, 2,100 customers remain without power. Most customers or 95% in Grayson and Olive Hill areas will be will be restored by late Monday night, but pockets of outages will remain and restoration will be ongoing over the next few days. The remaining areas of Carter County will be 50% restored by Wednesday, February 24 or sooner; 75% restored by Friday night, February 26 or sooner.

In Lawrence County, there are 3,500 customers who remain without power but most customers or 95% will be restored by Wednesday, February 24.

Most customers or 95% of customers who were affected by the storms in Greenup County, Johnson County, Magoffin County and Rowan County have been restored, but pockets of outages remain and will be an area of focus over the next several days.

Crews say do not go near any downed wires. Consider all wires live and dangerous even if you think they are phone or cable. Report hazardous situations immediately by call 1-800-572-1113 or 911.

