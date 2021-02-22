Man who escaped custody and pulled over a person with a police cruiser arrested

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man who escaped police custody and pulled over a person with a police cruiser has been arrested.

According to Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner, Bryce Hogan was arrested on February 20 after a vehicle and foot pursuit.

Police say they pulled over a female driver during a traffic stop, when they learned she had an active warrant, she was arrested. Then police noticed someone in the vehicle trying to start it. Officers recognized it was Hogan and tried to stop him.

Officers were dragged about ten feet, before Hogan took off in the vehicle crashing around Pine street. Hogan then got out and ran off near a hill. Officers chased him and say he got onto the roof of a home.

After a struggle, Hogan was taken into custody.

Investigators say they found a small amount of drugs and paraphernalia on the suspect at the time of the arrest.

The initial incident started on Friday. According to a report from Hanging Rock police, a Hanging Rock officer observed a black Nissan Rogue parked on the shoulder of U.S. 52 just before 7:30 a.m.

After running a check on his computer, the officer learned the vehicle had been reported stolen in Ashland.

The report says the suspect, 23-year-old Bryce Hogan, then led police on chase along U.S. 52 and several other roads, reaching an estimated 100 mph.

The report says the suspect bailed from the stolen vehicle on Campbell Drive and ran into a wooded area. The driver ran back to the road, and Highway Patrol ordered him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs.

The Hanging Rock officer says he placed the suspect into the caged area in the back of his cruiser.

The report says deputies went through the stolen Rogue and the suspect’s wallet and found meth and a syringe containing a red substance, and the Hanging Rock officer got an inventory sheet.

The report says a few moments later, the Hanging Rock officer heard a deputy yell at him, and the officer turned and saw their cruiser was pulling out and heading north on state Route 141.

Ohio State Highway Patrol tells WSAZ Hogan had been placed in cuffs with his hands behind his back, but somehow he maneuvered and got his feet under the cuffs and his cuffed hands in front of his body, then crawled through a gap in the caged section of the vehicle and into the front seat of the police car. He then drove off.

Police started chasing Hogan again but lost sight of him.

Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson says his office is looking at several charges, including felony theft, escape, fleeing and eluding, and impersonating a police officer.

