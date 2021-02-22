Advertisement

Pair of bridges closed due to falling ice

(KY3)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va./IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A pair of bridges that cross the Ohio River have been closed due to falling ice.

The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirm that the 31st Street Bridge between Huntington and Proctorville has been closed by the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

The Ohio Department of Transportation also announced that the Oakley Collins Bridge between Ironton and Russell will be closed overnight, also due to falling ice. Traffic is being detoured via U.S. Route 52, the Ashland Twin Bridges and U.S. Route 23 in Kentucky.

Please check the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The impact of the crash ejected Parsons out of the truck.
One dead in early morning crash
Boone County deputies say if you have any information, you should contact (304) 369-9913.
Deputies seek information on person of interest in overnight break-in
Drivers should expect intermittent delays and rolling stops through 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Motorists should expect delays for several hours on I-64
The Floyd County Sheriff's office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the Ivel...
Two people in custody after drug raid
Once in the back of the police cruiser, the suspect manipulated his handcuffs and climbed...
Man carjacked by thief who pulled him over in police cruiser

Latest News

The Christian family built this eight-foot tall snowman while waiting for their power to come...
Brothers build 8-foot tall snowman in Chesapeake
Sheriff's Deputies helped rescue a hawk on Saturday.
Hawk rescued in Boone County
Charleston Area Medical Center announced updates to their visitation policy Sunday.
CAMC updates visitation policy
The road will reopen once the Division of Highways declares it safe to travel.
Morning commute to be impacted