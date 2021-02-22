Pair of bridges closed due to falling ice

HUNTINGTON, W.Va./IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A pair of bridges that cross the Ohio River have been closed due to falling ice.

The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirm that the 31st Street Bridge between Huntington and Proctorville has been closed by the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

The Ohio Department of Transportation also announced that the Oakley Collins Bridge between Ironton and Russell will be closed overnight, also due to falling ice. Traffic is being detoured via U.S. Route 52, the Ashland Twin Bridges and U.S. Route 23 in Kentucky.

