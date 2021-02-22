Portsmouth City Health Department offers new self-scheduling system for COVID-19 vaccines

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Portsmouth City Health Department has released a new self-scheduling system for the coronavirus vaccine.

The health department says after weather caused delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments, they now have 400 doses available.

You can book your appointment if you are a resident of Portsmouth and you’re 65 years of age or older, or have a qualifying medical condition.

You can click here to sign up. Just choose your appointment time and fill in the information. You don’t have to call to schedule.

If you don’t have internet access, you can call the vaccine hotline number at 740-352-7020.

