Advertisement

Portsmouth City Health Department offers new self-scheduling system for COVID-19 vaccines

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Portsmouth City Health Department has released a new self-scheduling system for the coronavirus vaccine.

The health department says after weather caused delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments, they now have 400 doses available.

You can book your appointment if you are a resident of Portsmouth and you’re 65 years of age or older, or have a qualifying medical condition.

You can click here to sign up. Just choose your appointment time and fill in the information. You don’t have to call to schedule.

If you don’t have internet access, you can call the vaccine hotline number at 740-352-7020.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Floyd County Sheriff's office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the Ivel...
Two people in custody after drug raid
UPDATE | 31st Street Bridge reopens
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
The road will reopen once the Division of Highways declares it safe to travel.
Morning commute to be impacted
With ice continuing to melt and fall of trees, ‘rebound’ outages are expected.
Appalachian Power: 70% of power outages restored

Latest News

Mask Breath
Mask Breath
AEP | Power restored to 75% of customers who lost service in back-to-back ice storms
Gov. Justice to hold town hall on proposal to eliminate the state personal income tax
COVID-19 W.Va. | 2 new deaths, 238 new cases