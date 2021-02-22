Advertisement

Rural electric companies working to get back power

By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - For the last several days, neighbors on Rattlesnake Ridge in Carter County have been waiting for the lights to come back on.

“We have talked to several people and they have been working on both ends of the road but they have to feed out the ones from the big power places into our area first before we get it so if we’re the last of them, it may be a while before we can get them,” Vickie Barker said.

Barker, a schoolteacher who lives on the ridge, says she has been without power for over a week. While she’s experienced extreme weather in the past, this week has been like nothing she’s seen before.

“Even with the tornadoes areas where we’ve had a few touch downs or we had the ice storm in 2003, this is still the worst I’ve ever seen it,” Barker said. I’ve never seen so many trees down and you can’t even get out. 2003 you could at least get out.

Grayson Rural Electric says they have brought in reinforcements from across the commonwealth, even some as far as Georgia to help restore power across Carter, Elliott, Greenup and Lawrence counties.

But as temperatures rise, and rain on the way, Barker worries that even with power to be restored soon, the worst could get even worse.

“We do have areas that flood really easy so that will be the next concern,” Barker said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The impact of the crash ejected Parsons out of the truck.
One dead in early morning crash
Boone County deputies say if you have any information, you should contact (304) 369-9913.
Deputies seek information on person of interest in overnight break-in
The Floyd County Sheriff's office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the Ivel...
Two people in custody after drug raid
Drivers should expect intermittent delays and rolling stops through 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Motorists should expect delays for several hours on I-64
Once in the back of the police cruiser, the suspect manipulated his handcuffs and climbed...
Man carjacked by thief who pulled him over in police cruiser

Latest News

Crews are responding to outages.
AEP Ohio provides update
MU soccer wins on Sunday
MU soccer wins on Sunday
The Christian family built this eight-foot tall snowman while waiting for their power to come...
Brothers build 8-foot tall snowman in Chesapeake
Pair of bridges closed due to falling ice