Rural electric companies working to get back power

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - For the last several days, neighbors on Rattlesnake Ridge in Carter County have been waiting for the lights to come back on.

“We have talked to several people and they have been working on both ends of the road but they have to feed out the ones from the big power places into our area first before we get it so if we’re the last of them, it may be a while before we can get them,” Vickie Barker said.

Barker, a schoolteacher who lives on the ridge, says she has been without power for over a week. While she’s experienced extreme weather in the past, this week has been like nothing she’s seen before.

“Even with the tornadoes areas where we’ve had a few touch downs or we had the ice storm in 2003, this is still the worst I’ve ever seen it,” Barker said. I’ve never seen so many trees down and you can’t even get out. 2003 you could at least get out.

Grayson Rural Electric says they have brought in reinforcements from across the commonwealth, even some as far as Georgia to help restore power across Carter, Elliott, Greenup and Lawrence counties.

But as temperatures rise, and rain on the way, Barker worries that even with power to be restored soon, the worst could get even worse.

“We do have areas that flood really easy so that will be the next concern,” Barker said.

