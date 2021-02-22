Advertisement

South Charleston police investigating shooting

Dispatchers say it is not clear yet where the shooting occurred, but South Charleston Police Department is investigating.
Dispatchers say it is not clear yet where the shooting occurred, but South Charleston Police...
Dispatchers say it is not clear yet where the shooting occurred, but South Charleston Police Department is investigating.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - South Charleston police are investigating after a woman walked into Thomas Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg Monday afternoon, according to Metro 911.

Dispatchers say it is not clear yet where the shooting occurred, but South Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Floyd County Sheriff's office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the Ivel...
Two people in custody after drug raid
UPDATE | Both bridges reopen
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
The road will reopen once the Division of Highways declares it safe to travel.
Morning commute to be impacted
With ice continuing to melt and fall of trees, ‘rebound’ outages are expected.
Appalachian Power: 70% of power outages restored

Latest News

Kentucky Power looks to the sky for help as restoration efforts to continue.
Kentucky Power | Power restored to 82% of customers after winter events
A loss of phone service and power at the Wayne County Health Department has made it challenging...
Wayne County Health Department schedules COVID-19 vaccines amid power loss
A Cabell County EMS paramedic was injured after a large chunk of ice flew off a tractor-trailer...
Cabell County EMS ambulance hit by ice; paramedic injured
A Cabell County paramedic was injured last week, after a large chunk of ice flew off of a...
Cabell County ambulance hit by ice; paramedic injured
Gov. Jim Justice takes questions from West Virginians Monday during a town hall regarding the...
Gov. Justice says plan to eliminate personal income tax is about driving opportunity, jobs