South Charleston police investigating shooting
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - South Charleston police are investigating after a woman walked into Thomas Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg Monday afternoon, according to Metro 911.
Dispatchers say it is not clear yet where the shooting occurred, but South Charleston Police Department is investigating.
