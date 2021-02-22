Advertisement

Wayne County Health Department schedules COVID-19 vaccines amid power loss

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As some people wait their turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, the recent winter weather has made that process more challenging for some health departments.

“I tried to call here yesterday and the day before and there was absolutely nothing but a busy signal,” said Doug Hood.

A loss of phone service and power at the Wayne County Health Department has made it challenging to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I had to show up cause I’m gonna get this shot,” Hood said.

Nursing Director Tracey Sebastian says these obstacles have led her to come up with alternative ways to reach her patients.

“The process to get these appointments made today was going home with cell phones and calling off lists for hours to try and get people to answer the phones or get back with us,” Sebastian said.

However, since these calls were coming from cell phones rather than the health department’s main number, not everyone was quick to answer.

“They don’t even know who these cellphones are, so they have to call back just to see who it is ... and it’s me on the other end trying to give them an appointment at the health department, Sebastian said.”

Although Sebastian started this journey alone, she says she has been joined by several volunteers to make these vaccinations happen.

While power loss may cause obstacles, Hood counts the shining moments.

“It’s a miracle. I got heat and I got my shot, what else can I ask for,” Hood said.

Sebastian says if someone from the Wayne County Health Department tries to reach you from a number that does not belong to the health department, they will circle back and call you again -- plus try to leave a voicemail.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Floyd County Sheriff's office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the Ivel...
Two people in custody after drug raid
UPDATE | Both bridges reopen
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
The road will reopen once the Division of Highways declares it safe to travel.
Morning commute to be impacted
With ice continuing to melt and fall of trees, ‘rebound’ outages are expected.
Appalachian Power: 70% of power outages restored

Latest News

Kentucky Power looks to the sky for help as restoration efforts to continue.
Kentucky Power | Power restored to 82% of customers after winter events
A Cabell County EMS paramedic was injured after a large chunk of ice flew off a tractor-trailer...
Cabell County EMS ambulance hit by ice; paramedic injured
A Cabell County paramedic was injured last week, after a large chunk of ice flew off of a...
Cabell County ambulance hit by ice; paramedic injured
Gov. Jim Justice takes questions from West Virginians Monday during a town hall regarding the...
Gov. Justice says plan to eliminate personal income tax is about driving opportunity, jobs