WSAZ Now Desk | Kentucky Power gives update on work to restore electricity

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Power says work is continuing to restore electricity to the thousands of customers that are still in the dark after several rounds of storms hit our region.

At the peak, Kentucky Power says around 59,000 customers didn’t have power. Crews have been able to get that number down to about 10,000.

Cindy Wiseman, with Kentucky Power, joins the WSAZ Now Desk with a look at what crews are doing to get everyone back on the grid.

