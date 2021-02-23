13 days after first ice storm, thousands remain without power

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As the snow and slush begin to melt away from two ice storms, thousands across the Tri-State remain without electricity.

In Greenup County, one family has gone 13 days without power, and it’s not the only thing they hope comes back.

“Do you ever do without water?” said Oletha Ann Colvin, who lives next to her grandson, Bobbie Dalton, and his wife Kelly. “I got up and gathered icicles to heat right there at the stove so I could wash a handful of dishes.”

All three of them have gone 13 days without power, water, phone service, and electricity. It’s something Kelly says they could not have prepared for.

“We have a generator, we have propane heat, which is a lot better than what a lot of other people have.”

Bobbie says he was recently laid off, which has added another financial strain.

While they’re lucky to have generators and propane tanks, keeping both houses warm for two weeks is quickly adding up as they’ve spent anywhere from $400 to $500.

“That took our savings to help us maintain to be where we are today and now that’s gone,” Bobby said. “All we have is what we make from week to week.”

In a statement to WSAZ, Bradley Cherry with Grayson Rural Electric says,

“Due to the damage our system and the number of broken poles we continue to find, power is not anticipated to be restored to a majority of our members for 7-100 days with the possibility of outages lasting longer.”

Cherry says more than 150 lineman continue assisting crews in restoration efforts. Currently, more than 4,400 customers are without power.

While shelters are open, many like Oletha are not able to get to those locations without someone else’s help.

“I have no way of going anywhere without my family,” she said.

“Out here you always have to be prepared and one step ahead and it’s hard to do that with Mother Nature like this,” Kelly added.

Grayson Rural Electric says they restored power to approximately 5,000 customers before the second storm hit, which the company says caused a major setback with new outages and caused repeated damage to lines and poles that had already been fixed.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.