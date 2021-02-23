Advertisement

3 dead after Detroit interstate shooting

A deadly shooting occurred on I-96 in Detroit overnight.
A deadly shooting occurred on I-96 in Detroit overnight.(Source: WDIV/CNN)
By WDIV staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) - Police don’t know what motivated a shooting that left three people dead in Detroit on Interstate 96.

The incident involved at least two cars. Authorities said people in the vehicles were shooting at each other.

The male driver and female passenger of one vehicle were shot to death.

A suspect in another car tried to flee the scene on foot, and was struck and killed by a non-involved driver after jumping over the median wall.

A fourth unknown victim suffered injuries.

It all happened in the express lanes, and the scene involved both sides of the interstate.

Copyright 2021 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash graphic
Car accident closes road in Ashland
UPDATE | Both bridges reopen
A Cabell County paramedic was injured last week, after a large chunk of ice flew off of a...
Cabell County ambulance hit by ice; paramedic injured
Fire crews battle flames at apartment complex four times
All lanes of U.S. 23 are closed Monday night in Greenup County, Kentucky, just north of the...
U.S. 23 closed in Greenup County due to power restoration work

Latest News

In this May 17, 2020, photo, a mural of Ahmaud Arbery is on display in Brunswick, Ga., where...
Ahmaud Arbery memorialized in Georgia a year after slaying
President Ryan Smith of the University of Rio Grande discusses new opportunities at the college...
Tuition Affordability Plan at the University at Rio Grande
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with...
Coronavirus forces Biden to forgo pomp for US-Canada meeting
Lead actor, Ashley Stinnett, in ‘The Good Fight’ talks filming, covid-19 precautions and...
‘The Good Fight’ star Ashley Stinnett