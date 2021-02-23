Advertisement

Additional COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting another death related to the coronavirus.

A 73-year-old woman has died, bringing total number of deaths to 252.

28 new cases have been reported since Monday. Overall, there have been 12,076 cases.

842 are active.

There have been 186 more recoveries. 10,982 people have recovered from the virus.

