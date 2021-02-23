Additional days to be added to end of school year in Cabell County due to ice storms

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The ice storms that hit our region may impact summer vacation plans for families in Cabell County.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe said Monday that the district has missed seven days due to inclement weather. He says they’ll be able to make up five of those with out-of-school environment days built into the calendar throughout the remainder of the semester, but they will have to add two days to the end of the calendar.

The board is expected to determine which dates to add at their meeting next Tuesday.

Saxe says when a federal state of emergency is declared, school days missed do not have to be made up, but they do need to be made up when a state of emergency is declared at the state level, which was the case last week.

In other business at their meeting Monday night, the Cabell County Board of Education voted to purchase the old Sears at the Huntington Mall for $5.6 million and convert it into their new vocational facility.

“We have to be able to expand career and technical education opportunities, but we also have to be able to put those programs front and center while also expanding them,” Saxe said. “That’s what this property will allow us to do.”

The board also approved the site for the new Milton Elementary School. The new building will be in an area familiar with students, right next to the current one.

Milton is one of several elementary schools slated for new buildings because the current ones have run their course.

Saxe didn’t say exactly when construction could begin, but he did say it shouldn’t be long.

“The new site has room for expandability,” he said. “It is far enough off the main road that students and faculty will feel like it’s a warm, inviting, safe place.”

The board also approved the school calendars for the next two school years. Next year’s will begin Aug. 18 and end May 25. Spring break will be March 21-25.

