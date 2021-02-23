Advertisement

Arrest made in arson in Chapmanville

James Hutchinson
James Hutchinson(WSAZ, WVRJ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire on Albany Drive.

According to the Chapmanville Police Department, James Eric Hutchinson was arrested for arson 1st degree x4, wanton endangerment and unlawful assault on a government official fireman.

Police say after questioning several witnesses and video evidence, Hutchinson was identified as the person involved in the fire.

The Chapmanville Fire Department and West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office also assisted with the investigation.

Hutchinson is being held in Southwestern Regional Jail.

