Bath & Body Works at Huntington Mall moving to new, bigger location

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Big plans are in the works for Bath & Body Works at Huntington Mall.

The popular retailer of soaps, lotions, fragrant candles and a huge variety of other personal care products will be moving to a new, bigger location. Officials say the new space is nearly twice the size of the current store.

According to the release, work began this week in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Concourse on what will become a 6,000 square foot space that will house the new-concept Bath & Body Works plus a White Barn Candle store.

It is expected to open in early fall of 2021.

