Big 12 moves WVU vs. Baylor

Mountaineers to play 3 home games next week
WVU men's basketball
WVU men's basketball(wdtv)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DALLAS, Tx. -- The Big 12 has announced the following men’s basketball conference matchups will be rescheduled for the week of March 1-7. To avoid scheduling a team to play three games in successive weeks, the West Virginia at Baylor men’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday, February 25 has been canceled.

Monday, March 1 Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

Tuesday, March 2 Baylor at West Virginia – 5 p.m. (ESPN/2)TCU at Texas TechTexas at Iowa State

Thursday, March 4 Iowa State @ Texas Tech Oklahoma State @ BaylorTCU @ West Virginia – TBD (Big 12 Now on ESPN+) Texas @ Oklahoma

Saturday, March 6 Oklahoma State at West Virginia  -- TBD (ESPN/2) Iowa State at Kansas State

Sunday, March 7 Texas at TCU Texas Tech at Baylor

