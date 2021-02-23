Big 12 moves WVU vs. Baylor

DALLAS, Tx. -- The Big 12 has announced the following men’s basketball conference matchups will be rescheduled for the week of March 1-7. To avoid scheduling a team to play three games in successive weeks, the West Virginia at Baylor men’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday, February 25 has been canceled.

Monday, March 1 Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

Tuesday, March 2 Baylor at West Virginia – 5 p.m. (ESPN/2)TCU at Texas TechTexas at Iowa State

Thursday, March 4 Iowa State @ Texas Tech Oklahoma State @ BaylorTCU @ West Virginia – TBD (Big 12 Now on ESPN+) Texas @ Oklahoma

Saturday, March 6 Oklahoma State at West Virginia -- TBD (ESPN/2) Iowa State at Kansas State

Sunday, March 7 Texas at TCU Texas Tech at Baylor

