Book machine touches down in Logan

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A common place for snacks is now the home to dozens of books.

The ribbon to this unique machine was cut Tuesday morning at Logan Middle School.

“I was excited, I thought it was cool,” said Addyson Amick, an eighth-grader at Logan Middle.

She says it is a great motivator to set goals and achieve them. Her reaction is exactly what educators were hoping for.

“We really want to promote a culture of reading, a culture of literacy where people want to read,” said Kara Wiley.

Wiley got the idea when she saw the vending machine on social media. After that, she sent the post to the principal.

“When my teachers send me things, I try to make it happen,” said Brian Atkinson, principal of Logan Middle School.

To get a book from the machine, students have to earn a gold coin. They can get one by having no failing grades for the first nine weeks and participating in extra credit courses.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.