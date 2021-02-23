Advertisement

Book machine touches down in Logan

A common place for snacks is now the home to dozens of books at Logan Middle School.
A common place for snacks is now the home to dozens of books at Logan Middle School.(chaelesse delpleche)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A common place for snacks is now the home to dozens of books.

The ribbon to this unique machine was cut Tuesday morning at Logan Middle School.

“I was excited, I thought it was cool,” said Addyson Amick, an eighth-grader at Logan Middle.

She says it is a great motivator to set goals and achieve them. Her reaction is exactly what educators were hoping for.

“We really want to promote a culture of reading, a culture of literacy where people want to read,” said Kara Wiley.

Wiley got the idea when she saw the vending machine on social media. After that, she sent the post to the principal.

“When my teachers send me things, I try to make it happen,” said Brian Atkinson, principal of Logan Middle School.

To get a book from the machine, students have to earn a gold coin. They can get one by having no failing grades for the first nine weeks and participating in extra credit courses.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash graphic
Car accident closes road in Ashland
UPDATE | Both bridges reopen
A Cabell County paramedic was injured last week, after a large chunk of ice flew off of a...
Cabell County ambulance hit by ice; paramedic injured
Bath & Body Works at Huntington Mall moving to new, bigger location
Pub license suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders

Latest News

Soul Minnehan, 1, was abducted Monday from a home in Franklin County, Ohio, investigators say.
Investigators searching for missing 1-year-old boy
The concerts on Fridays will start back up in the summer.
Charleston’s Live on the Levee back on for 2021
State Superintendent Clayton Burch talk about the school re-entry process at Tuesday's special...
W.Va. schools mandated to return for full-time in-person learning
Bill to cap cost of insulin heads to Kentucky Senate