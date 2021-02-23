Charleston Mayor & West Virginia Power to make announcement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and WV Power are set to make an announcement about the future of baseball in the city.

They will make the announcement Wednesday, February 24 at 10 a.m. at Appalachian Power Park.

No other details have been released.

