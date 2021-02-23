Charleston’s Live on the Levee back on for 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The riverfront comes to life every summer Friday in Charleston when Live on the Levee fills the night with music, crowds and more.

The concert series was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but Mayor Amy Goodwin says it’s back on for this year.

However, the concerts may not start on Memorial Day as usual.

“That’s not going to happen. However, what we are planning right now is for those other summer months June, July, August,” Goodwin said. “Even into the fall.”

Last week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice opened outdoor venues to 50 percent capacity.

Goodwin says this is a good sign, explaining they can move forward as long as they have COVID-19 precautions in place.

“Masks, social distancing, hand sanitizing stations, even with our vendors making sure people are keeping an appropriate distance from one another,” Goodwin said.

The return of Live on the Levee is great news for Millie Snyder, owner of the Shape Shop.

The event used to be a guaranteed sellout for their food truck, but last summer their truck was only used a couple of times.

“I’m more upbeat, I’m more excited and I’m very grateful we are at a place we can practice safety,” Snyder said.

It’s something that brings the community together and people like Jade McGrath and Jessie Foster spend all year looking forward to it.

“Especially because it is outdoors, it will feel safer,” said Jade McGrath.

Although it will look a little different, the city of Charleston is taking their time to make sure the community staple can return safely.

“People miss being together. We are going to make that happen, but it is going to be done in a very responsible way,” Goodwin said.

The city of Charleston is still working out the details of how Live on the Levee will work.

